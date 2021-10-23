ModernGhana logo
Ghana Integrity Initiative calls for all-hands on deck approach to fight corruption

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is calling on every Ghanaian to play a role in the fight against corruption.

This has been emphasised by the programmes manager at GII, Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah whiles speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Tamale organized by GII together with Ghana Developing Communities Association and SEND-Ghana.

At the programme organised to empower citizens to be able to demand accountability from leaders, the GII manager bemoaned how corruption has evolved over the years.

She lamented not only about how corruption has found its way into all walks of life but how it appears people have found new ways of engaging in the act.

Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah said, “Corruption happens everywhere, corruption involves everyone. It’s not only in the political offices or public institutions that corruption happens, it happens even in our homes, churches and schools. Corruption, as we all know, do happen in the dark is no longer so, people do corruption in our eyes, in broad daylight.”

The GII programmes manager added, “The most worrying of it is that corruption is now adaptive, as the world changes, its acts also change. I am told even now people take bribes through MoMo on the road, so you see technology, corruption also moves with technology.”

At the event, she appealed to every Ghanaian to report corruption whenever they come across any of such acts.

She said for the country to win the fight against the canker, Ghanaians must be bold to report cases to expose those involved for the relevant institutions to take the matter up.

