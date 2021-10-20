ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.10.2021 Headlines

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy Eudora Hilda Koranteng has died

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy Eudora Hilda Koranteng has died
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to Italy with concurrent accreditation to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and FAO, Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, has died.

She suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday 20 October, top officials have confirmed.

She recently hosted President Nana Akufo-Addo in Serbia when the President attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in her concurrent capacity to Serbia and was said to be in good health.

Ambassador Koranteng was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2019.

She assumed office on 11 June 2019, after presenting her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella, in the Italian capital, Rome. She was noted for improving the efficiency of the Mission through the introduction of an effective online and passport printing system.

In one year she had installed and operationalized the Embassy’s Biometric Passport Printing System.

The Ghanaian community notably embraced the new regime recording over three thousand (3000) online passport applications in the first month alone.

Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage, after she was recalled by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Upper East Region Minister.

---Dailymailgh.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Shatta Wale to spend another night in police cell; to face court tomorrow
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Teachers angry for being asked to pay Ghc50 for capacity building workshop
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Tow levy: It doesn't make sense to levy everybody for lawless few – Kofi Bentil
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana’s largest Bulk Electricity Supply Point in Pokuase
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Muted politicians are silently endorsing LGBTQI+, we'll vote them out in election 2024 — Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh
20.10.2021 | Headlines
SALL situation was greatest travesties of democracy — Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ asks IGP, CDS, Nitiwul, Dery for answers over election 2020 violence, deaths
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Anti-gay bill: It'll be significant, refreshing to know aspects you agree with or not – Minority to Godfred Dame
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Your God-fearing attitude, refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from higgledy-piggledy — Chief eulogises Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line