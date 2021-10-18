31.2km Assin Praso Assin Fosu road to be completed in November 2023

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 18th October 2021, inspected ongoing work on the construction of the 31.2-kilometre Assin Praso-Assin Fosu Road, which is part of the project for the rehabilitation of the National Trunk Road.

The project, estimated at a cost of $50 million, is being funded by a grant from the Government of Japan, and involves the rehabilitation of the 31.2km of road between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso; the dualization into a 4-lane carriageway of a 1.2km Assin Fosu township roads; the reconstruction of the railway underpass bridge; and the reconstruction of drainage structures between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso.

The contract for the contract was awarded on 15th November 2019, with the commencement date set for March 2020. Due to the onset of COVID-19, the construction of the road was suspended from 18th April 2020 to 15th March 2021.

The road project, when executed, will significantly enhance the social-economic lives of the people in the Assin area, facilitate the movement of goods to and from the Takoradi Port, ensure easy access to markets and services, guarantee reductions in road accidents and road user costs, and improve travel time.

The Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road is being constructed by Shimizu Dia-Nippon Joint Ventures, and is expected to be completed on 31st November 2023.

Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai Road

At Assin Jakai, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 15-kilometre Nyankomase-Assin Jakai road.

The project includes the construction of feeder roads from Fante Nyankomase through Assin Jakai, Abaasa to Framase Junction; the Assin Jakai town roads; and the Jakai-Abein Feeder Roads.

The Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai is being constructed by Top International Eng. Ghana Limited, and is expected to be completed on 19th October 2023.

The road, when completed, will provide access to farms for residents in the Assin South District, and access to social facilities like schools, CHPs compound and clinics will be greatly enhanced.