ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2021 General News

President's nominee for Bawku Municipal Hamza Amadu confirmed

President's nominee for Bawku Municipal Hamza Amadu confirmed
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Hamza Amadu, the President's nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the Bawku Municipality has been confirmed by 28 out of the 29 Assembly members who voted.

Twenty-eight Members of the Assembly voted “YES” in favour of the nominee, while one member voted “NO” in disapproval of the nominee after the Electoral Commission official declared the results at the end of the polls, which was conducted peacefully amidst heavy security presence.

Prior to the election, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister said the stage was set for the Assembly Members to take the development of the area to the next level.

He told them that they were requested to consider another person to give the full complement of the Assembly for work to take off, “That person has been found suitable by the President of Ghana and key identifiable stakeholders within your jurisdiction to support your efforts in the Assembly.”

The Minister said Assembly Members had the urgent role of assisting to make the Assembly stand on its feet to ensure the development of the Municipality.

The MCE-elect in his victory speech, was thankful to God, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all who supported him during the process, “I am so happy, with the euphoria and the enthusiasm that characterised this process, and I am thankful to everyone.”

He later told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bawku that the victory did not come to him as a surprise, “Because as a young man, when you work hard, you will greatly be rewarded by the President, and also you will be rewarded by the Almighty Allah.

“I had the firm believe that I was going to win this particular election. This victory is for the youth of Bawku. It is to ensure the socio-economic development of the people of Bawku,” Mr Amadu said.

He said it was part of his plan to ensure that Bawku continued to enjoy peace for the people to go about their daily activities to enhance development.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Fire officer who died rescuing others was a hero — GNFS
06.10.2021 | General News
ICU-Ghana commends government for revamping Neoplan Ghana Limited
06.10.2021 | General News
Shama District Assembly rejects President's nominee
06.10.2021 | General News
President's nominees for Ahafo-Ano South-East and West districts endorsed
06.10.2021 | General News
Bodi Assembly gives Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah 100 percent endorsement as DCE
06.10.2021 | General News
GJA Presidential hopeful Albert Dwumfour to set-up insurance package for journalists
06.10.2021 | General News
NCA Board inaugurated
06.10.2021 | General News
Help me end illegal mining in Nanguma before it gets worse – Lands Minister begs Mamprugu Overlord
06.10.2021 | General News
Forcefully deal with forest reserve, land encroachers – Lands Minister to sector agencies
06.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line