Rev. Owusu Bempah given GHS200,000 bail after spending two nights in cells

An Accra High Court has granted bail to the tune of GHS200,000 with two sureties to the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.

His lawyer Gary Nimako moved the bail application on his behalf at the criminal division of the High Court.

Rev. Bempah alongside four other suspects were charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of public officers.

According to police, they were arrested for creating and circulating multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

Rev. Bempah had previously been denied bail by a Circuit Court in Accra.

He was supposed to be held in custody for a week.

Few hours after the judge denied him bail, Rev. Bempah reported being sick and was sent to the Police Hospital on Monday.

He was treated and discharged within two hours.

