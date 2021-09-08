Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as board chair of Ghana Airports Company

Listen to article

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere as the board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The host of the 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV' had previously served as a board member of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This was contained in a letter from the Presidency, signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and addressed to the Ministry of Transport.

Other members appointed to the board are; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam.

The board also has the company's Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

“Good Evening Ghana”, a TV current affairs show he produces and hosts, was adjudged both TV Programme of the Year and Current Affairs Programme of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana awards in 2005.

