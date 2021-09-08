ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as board chair of Ghana Airports Company

Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as board chair of Ghana Airports Company
Listen to article

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere as the board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The host of the 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV' had previously served as a board member of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This was contained in a letter from the Presidency, signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and addressed to the Ministry of Transport.

Other members appointed to the board are; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam.

The board also has the company's Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

“Good Evening Ghana”, a TV current affairs show he produces and hosts, was adjudged both TV Programme of the Year and Current Affairs Programme of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana awards in 2005.

Read full letter below:

98202123607-1j841p5cbv-gacl-board

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Let’s see your sons, daughters at polling stations taking ‘do or die’ actions in 2024 – MFWA boss to Mahama
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama yet to get over 2020 election defeat; call him to order over ‘do or die’ comment – Chief Imam urged
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Franklin Cudjoe condemn Mahama’s ‘do or die’ comment; says it’s the same as ‘all die be die’
08.09.2021 | Headlines
I’m not a ruffian; violence is not my nature — Mahama explains 'do or die' comment
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t to publish findings of Ejura committee report next week – Oppong Nkrumah
08.09.2021 | Headlines
No new Osu Mantse installed – Nii Teinor Royal Dynasty
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Your management of the economy was disastrous; you even taxed condoms and cutlasses – NPP slams Mahama
08.09.2021 | Headlines
GNPC, Aker deal: Minority, CSOs criticisms mere talks with no technical document to back claims — Afenyo-Markin
08.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama pays courtesy call on chiefs, Catholic Bishop in Bono East on thank-you tour
07.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line