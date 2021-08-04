PHOTOS: Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra for #FixTheCountry demo

Listen to article

Ghanaians from all parts of the country have converged in Accra today to march for the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

After several legal battles with the Ghana Police Service, conveners of the protest received the green light to go-ahead with the protest last month.

Following a fruitful meeting with new IGP George Akuffo Dampare on Monday, the much-anticipated protest is being staged today.

As early as 06:00am, scores of Ghanaians were already gathered at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle ready to march to make their grievances known to the government.

Among many other issues, the main thing being championed by conveners is for the government to sit up, do better, and improve the lives of Ghanaians with good policies that will foster the development of the country.

Below are some pictures from the ongoing protest expected to end around 2pm: