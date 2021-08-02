ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.08.2021 General News

Geodrill Limited wins Millennium Excellence Award for Mining & Exploration

Dave 'Yaw Mensah' Harper receiving his Award
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Dave 'Yaw Mensah' Harper receiving his Award

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) has honoured Geodrill Limited for its excellent operational record in mining and exploration at a ceremony in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region.

The event which was chaired by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also had in attendance His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A citation by the Foundation signed by its Patron to Geodrill Limited read, “The Life Patron, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation are pleased to confer on Geodrill Limited the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Mining & Exploration Company in high recognition of your excellent operational record and significant impact on your area of operation.”

“The gallery of modern equipment and service options makes you stand out as a complete mining services provider. Your significant contribution to health, social protection and sports development is also most appreciated. Ayekoo,” the citation added.

Founded in 1998 as a non-profit organization to celebrate successful enterprises in Africa, the MEF honoured over 60 distinguished personalities and corporate bodies in this year’s awards.

Music maestro Kojo Antwi entertained guests with some lively tunes throughout the night. He was awarded for his immense contribution to the music industry of Ghana while world acclaimed and award-winning Kora icon, Sona Jobarteh, entertained guests as well.

The Chief Imam, Shiekh Osamanu Nuhu Sharubutu was also recognized for his Statesmanship and contribution to the development of Ghana.

Azumah Nelson Was A Guest Of Mr Harper To The EventAzumah Nelson Was A Guest Of Mr Harper To The Event

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Wa: Commercial flights operation resumes, Regional minister commends top gov’t officials
02.08.2021 | General News
Students of Riohs Originate exhibits their class works on Joie De Vivre
02.08.2021 | General News
LGBTQ+ Bill: MPs must vote publicly to expose those who are members of LGBTQ+ - Ibrahim Murtala
02.08.2021 | General News
Energy Minister inaugurates GRIDCo Board
02.08.2021 | General News
GSS to announce Ghana’s official population today
02.08.2021 | General News
Yendi MP receives Leads Africa Honorary Award
01.08.2021 | General News
Savannah region: Banpewa chief laments electricity project abandoned for 14 years
01.08.2021 | General News
‘We’ll go hungry if we stop light fishing’ – Fishermen in Elmina, Cape Coast lament
01.08.2021 | General News
Founder Of Mama Mariam’s Foundation Donates Fully Connected Polytank To Tamale Teaching Hospital
01.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line