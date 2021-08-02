Geodrill Limited wins Millennium Excellence Award for Mining & Exploration

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) has honoured Geodrill Limited for its excellent operational record in mining and exploration at a ceremony in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region.

The event which was chaired by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also had in attendance His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A citation by the Foundation signed by its Patron to Geodrill Limited read, “The Life Patron, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation are pleased to confer on Geodrill Limited the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Mining & Exploration Company in high recognition of your excellent operational record and significant impact on your area of operation.”

“The gallery of modern equipment and service options makes you stand out as a complete mining services provider. Your significant contribution to health, social protection and sports development is also most appreciated. Ayekoo,” the citation added.

Founded in 1998 as a non-profit organization to celebrate successful enterprises in Africa, the MEF honoured over 60 distinguished personalities and corporate bodies in this year’s awards.

Music maestro Kojo Antwi entertained guests with some lively tunes throughout the night. He was awarded for his immense contribution to the music industry of Ghana while world acclaimed and award-winning Kora icon, Sona Jobarteh, entertained guests as well.

The Chief Imam, Shiekh Osamanu Nuhu Sharubutu was also recognized for his Statesmanship and contribution to the development of Ghana.