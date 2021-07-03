COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in SHS in Accra

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain, Delta variant, in a Senior High School in Accra.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe indicated that the affected students were mostly asymptomatic and are responding to treatment.

“Yesterday, we had information that the school [name not given] had actually detected a Delta variant, and this somehow confirms what we were anticipating. The parents of the students who have been infected have been informed.”

The Delta variant which originated from India was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among travellers. Delta virus confirmed within Ghana's population

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has already confirmed that the Delta variant has been detected within the Ghanaian population.

The Ministry of Information, which confirmed the development, said the relevant agencies are taking steps to ensure that it is contained.

It is unclear the number of people who have so far been detected to have the new strain of the virus, but the Ministry of Information, in a series of tweets on Friday, July 2, 2021, said they are “in good health.”

Although the strain of the virus had already been detected in Ghana, it was among some persons who arrived in the country from abroad.

“At 10:00hours on Friday, July 2, 2021, the Covid-19 task force was advised by Ghana Health Service, that the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded within a community (i.e. non-arriving passengers) in the latest round of genomic sequencing”.

“Relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that spread is contained. The positive persons are in good health. The task force will provide further details at 13:00hours on Sunday, July 4th, 2021”

“The public is advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive etiquette while going about permitted activities,” Ghana Health Service indicated.

The Delta variant, which is currently the most contagious, is fast spreading across the world.

Reports have suggested that the variant may trigger serious illness in persons who are not yet vaccinated.

—citinewsroom