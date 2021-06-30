ModernGhana logo
Ejura: Census enumerators resume work after disturbances on Tuesday

Officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) enumerating people in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality say they had to withdraw their field officers and enumerators deployed to the area in the ongoing Population and Housing Census following Tuesday’s disturbances that led to the death of two people.

The officials say they prioritized the safety and security of their officers before taking the decision.

Although there is calm in Ejura with residents going about their normal activities, police visibility remains high in the community to avert further disturbances.

Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal Census Officer, Alhaji Iddris Abdul-Kadir told Citi News the field officers and enumerators have resumed work because calm had returned to the area.

“When the whole thing started yesterday [Tuesday] and I realized that it was about escalating, I quickly called the supervisors to withdraw all the field officers.”

Alhaji Abdul-Kadir who is also the spokesperson of the Zongo Chiefs in the area says opinion leaders will continue to engage the youth to remain calm.

