Information Minister condemns Ejura violence, call for probes into killings

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has condemned the incidents that claimed the lives of three persons and other injured persons in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The youth were protesting over the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, a resident of Ejura when the military shot in the crowd yesterday June 29.

Addressing media in Accra today June 30, the Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called on the security agencies to swiftly carry investigations on the matter.

"Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved comes. While we understand that police investigations sometimes take a while, it does not instill confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished. So the police need to get to the bottom of this, and justice must be done.

“A credible investigation also needs to be conducted into the crowd rioting and crowd control incidents of 29th June. This will bring clarity to the sequence of events and ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished,” he stated.

Saaka, 45, was reportedly attacked by some unknown people in Ejura last Friday.

He died on Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment.

The youth are angry over the death of Kaaka who was beaten to pulp infront of his house.