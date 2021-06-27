Overview of VGMA 22: A historic music night for Diana Hamilton, Eno Barony

She shined out her gospel and secular, and secular contestants - and made the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as the most remarkable on the record.

Diana Hamilton became the first female gospel musician to win Artiste of the Year Award, since its inception in 1999, beating off the immediate competition from Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Medikal, and Adina to grab the most prestigious award of the night.

Diana also won the Most Popular Song of the Year with her 'Adom' single, as well as the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year Award.

Eno Barony became the first female musician to win the Best Rapper of the Year with her hit single "God is A Woman" shinning out Medikal, Joey B, Medikal, Sarkodie, Strongman and Amerado.

Sarkodie who is the most decorated artiste in the history of the awards added to his credentials, the Best Collaboration of the Year with his "New Day" single, which featured Kuami Eugene.

Kofi Kinaata bagged his fourth consecutive Songwriter of the Year, making him the first artiste to do so while Kuami Eugene grabbed the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year.

Kofi also added to his record, the Vodafone Green Award.

Epixode grabbed the Best Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year, while Kidi won the Afrobeats/Afro-pop Artiste of the Year.

The two musical nights saw some outstanding musical performances from Sarkodie, who made surprise appearances to honour the 'legally departed' music soul of Castro, while the reigning New Artiste of the Year, Mr. Drew did same for the legendary Micheal Jackson.

Below is the full list of winners:

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes

SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Richie Mensah – Daddy's Little Girl by Adina

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Willis Beatz

TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro

MUSIC FOR GOOD

Yaa Yaa

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Keche

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baddest Boss – MzVee ft. Mugeez

BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE

Master KG

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bob Pinodo

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Adom – Diana Hamilton

VODAFONE GREEN AWARD

Kofi Kinaata

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Araba – Adina

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mr Drew

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. JoeyBoy

EP OF THE YEAR

Blue – KiDi

AFROBEAT/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

KiDi

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

BEST RAPPER PERFORMANCE

Eno Barony – God Is A Woman

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Epixode

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE

Diana Hamilton

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Medikal

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Say Cheese – KiDi

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Why – Adina

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Enjoyment – KiDi

—GNA