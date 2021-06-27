Overview of VGMA 22: A historic music night for Diana Hamilton, Eno Barony

She shined out her gospel and secular, and secular contestants - and made the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as the most remarkable on the record.
Diana Hamilton became the first female gospel musician to win Artiste of the Year Award, since its inception in 1999, beating off the immediate competition from Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Medikal, and Adina to grab the most prestigious award of the night.
Diana also won the Most Popular Song of the Year with her 'Adom' single, as well as the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year Award.
Eno Barony became the first female musician to win the Best Rapper of the Year with her hit single "God is A Woman" shinning out Medikal, Joey B, Medikal, Sarkodie, Strongman and Amerado.
Sarkodie who is the most decorated artiste in the history of the awards added to his credentials, the Best Collaboration of the Year with his "New Day" single, which featured Kuami Eugene.
Kofi Kinaata bagged his fourth consecutive Songwriter of the Year, making him the first artiste to do so while Kuami Eugene grabbed the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year.
Kofi also added to his record, the Vodafone Green Award.
Epixode grabbed the Best Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year, while Kidi won the Afrobeats/Afro-pop Artiste of the Year.
The two musical nights saw some outstanding musical performances from Sarkodie, who made surprise appearances to honour the 'legally departed' music soul of Castro, while the reigning New Artiste of the Year, Mr. Drew did same for the legendary Micheal Jackson.
Below is the full list of winners:
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes
SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Richie Mensah – Daddy's Little Girl by Adina
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Willis Beatz
TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Manhyia Tete Nwomkro
MUSIC FOR GOOD
Yaa Yaa
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Keche
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Baddest Boss – MzVee ft. Mugeez
BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE
Master KG
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Bob Pinodo
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Adom – Diana Hamilton
VODAFONE GREEN AWARD
Kofi Kinaata
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Araba – Adina
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Mr Drew
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. JoeyBoy
EP OF THE YEAR
Blue – KiDi
AFROBEAT/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
KiDi
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
BEST RAPPER PERFORMANCE
Eno Barony – God Is A Woman
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Epixode
BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE
Diana Hamilton
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Medikal
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Kuami Eugene
AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Say Cheese – KiDi
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Why – Adina
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Enjoyment – KiDi
—GNA