CSIR College of Science and Technology inaugurates alumni executives

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology Alumni Association (CCSTAA) has been inaugurated at a ceremony held at the CSIR-Crops Research Institute (CRI) in Kumasi on Saturday 19th June, 2021.

A six-member Executive Committee were also inducted into office to steer the affairs of the Association.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Moses B. Mochiah, the Director of CSIR-CRI mentioned that the Alumni can change the fortune of the college. He pointed out that the Alumni represented the most valuable asset and permanent members of the CCST.

Prof. Mochiah, who is also the CSIR Director’s representative on the CCST board, stated that the Alumni should be role models to students and support them with scholarships to enhance the learning ability of students of the college. “One of the main purposes of the Alumni Association is to support the network of former graduates” he noted.

He charged the Alumni Association to organize regular events such as dinner dances and fun games for former students to maintain their connection with the college.

Prof. Mark Appiah, President of CCST who sworn in the executives into office stated that about 90% of the graduates have been employed by various institutions and the college was committed to providing a quality learning environment and training that support the development of appropriate skills needed for job placement. He mentioned that he would count on the Alumni to support the college to train and send out graduates who would have exceptional skills for industry and the private sector jobs.

Dr. Edward Yeboah, the Acting Director of CSIR-Soil Research Institute and Patron for the Alumni Association pointed out that he will continue to nurture students and the Alumni members to get funding for their continuous studies. Dr. Yeboah mentioned that he will build the capacity of members and ensure that CCST takes its rightful position in building the youth of the country towards excellence. “It is a unique opportunity to be trained at CCST because we have the knowledge and practical experience to translate theory into practical” he noted.

Mr. Charles Yaw Brefo-Nimo, the President of CCST Alumni, stated that the Association would spare time and resources to raise the flag of the college to a greater height. He was confident that the Alumni would make the college proud by the exploits in the country and beyond. “In the days ahead, our Alumni Association would focus on our future together with the college administration and governing board to lift the image and visibility of this noble university”, he assured.

The Executives of CCST Alumni are Charles Yaw Brefo-Nimo - President, Louisa Abena Ebbah - Vice President and Kwaku Osei Adu Agyeman - General Secretary. The rest are Eunice Okyere Agyapong - Organizer, Alexander Owusu Ansah - Treasurer and Agnes Achiaa Aboagye - Communication Officer.