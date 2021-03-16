ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021 Social News

Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influence

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Central Region Minister, Ama Benyiwaa Doe, says the party’s former regional chairman Bernard Allotey Jacob’s recent rants would not affect the party in anyway.

To her, Mr Alottey Jacobs only adds up to the numbers.

“Allotey doesn’t have any influence on the NDC, he only adds up to the numbers,” the former member of the Council of State during late President Atta Mills’ era said on Akoma FM on Tuesday, March 16.

Ama Benyiwaa Doe posited that Allotey Jacobs only came to the NDC to enrich himself.

“Allotey Jacobs’ sole interest was to make money [and] now he feels he is okay so he is biting the hand that fed him.”

She told Akoma FM that she was sad the former Central Region Chairman of the NDC, now suspended, has now become an adversary to the party.

“I am sad Allotey is doing this,” she said.

---3news.com

