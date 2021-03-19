Submitting to your man doesn't make you a less human — Dr. Charlotte Oduro to women

Outspoken Marriage Counselor Dr. Charlotte Oduro has encouraged all women to submit to their husbands no matter their status in life.

She said submitting to a man is not lowering yourself but a sign of respect to man.

Dr Charlotte noted that women are supposed to be submissive and support their husbands which does not make them less of humans.

"This is what scripture teaches and that is also what makes men love their wives. If I say go down to your feet as lady to your husband, my sister it's not an insult but it would help you."

She said some women find it difficult to lower themselves before their husband but marriage which has led to several broken homes and divorces.

"Marriage isn't the big wedding or the rings you put on or the big wedding party you organise but marriage is about understanding that your husband has issues and you have deal with it. Dealing with it means understanding him and knowing how to deal with your husband with dignity and not disrespect."

Giving an example, she cited Sulley Muntari and his wife Menaye Donkor's marriage. She explained that the lady was a former Miss Ghana winner, very popular, beautiful and also very educated. She isn't sure the husband is that much educated as she is, but for football and money. In this marriage, she indicated that people fear that if the lady decides to rob shoulders with the husband and decides not to succumb to him, such a marriage would suffer.

According to her, that should not be the case because if the lady has been well brought up and values who a man is, she will know how to navigate her way around the marriage to avoid problems.

She was speaking to Abeiku Santana on his drive time show "Ɛkwansodwoodwoo" on Okay FM monitored on Facebook.

She added that ever since she started encouraging women especially those who are married to be submissive, she has received a lot of bashing but "This is my calling, I'm only going to school because there are some people if you have nothing to show for, they don't believe that, it is a calling."