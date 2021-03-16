Efo juju textbook: Africa Education Watch calls for expedited action on Ghana Book Development Bill to sanitise book sector

The Africa Education Watch is calling on government to expedite action on the Ghana Book Development Bill following the release of some stereotypical textbooks onto the market.

In the last few weeks, concerns have been raised by several organisations after some textbooks popped up on the market purported to have been approved into the education curriculum.

Although there has been a disclaimer from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) indicating the said books are unapproved, the content of some is described as degrading and distasteful of the Ewe tribe.

Through a press release, the Africa Education Watch has questioned how commercial quantities of the said textbooks have found their way into the book market this year when NaCCA disapproved sample copies of the books as far back as September 2020.

“Professionalism and ethical conduct are prerequisites for the development of every field of business or venture; hence, the urgent need to expedite action on the Ghana Book Development Bill which has been in Parliament for some time now," part of the press release from the Africa Education Watch signed by Executive Director Kofi Asare has said.

The Ghana Book Development Bill when passed into law is expected to provide a legal and institutional framework to guide the Ministry of Education and Ghana Book Development Council to develop and implement a comprehensive National Book Development Policy with ethical and professional standards in book development.

Meanwhile, the Africa Education Watch has called for further investigations by National Security to ascertain how samples of books submitted to NaCCA by the publishers and queried by same in September 2020, found their way in commercial quantities unto the Ghanaian book market in 2021.

Find below the full press release from the Africa Education Watch:

GOVERNMENT MUST EXPEDITE ACTION ON THE GHANA BOOK DEVELOPMENT BILL TO SANITISE THE BOOK SECTOR

1. Our attention has been drawn to some inappropriate content in some textbooks and the disclaimer from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) indicating the said books are unapproved.

2. We note apologies from some publishers involved in the circulation of the said unapproved textbooks on the market and their assurance of a market recall. We find the apologies timely but puzzling, necessitating further inquest. Specifically, if NaCCA disapproved sample copies of the said textbooks by raising issues with some content as far back as September 2020, how did commercial quantities find their way to the book market in 2021?

3. While we acknowledge that NaCCA is working hard to ensure only NaCCA-approved textbooks are used in schools, the challenge of regulating published content that finds its way into the open market is beyond NaCCA.

4. Professionalism and ethical conduct are prerequisites for the development of every field of business or venture; hence, the urgent need to expedite action on the Ghana Book Development Bill which has been in Parliament for some time now. The said Bill when passed into Law should provide a legal and institutional framework to guide the Ministry of Education and Ghana Book Development Council to develop and implement a comprehensive National Book Development Policy with ethical and professional standards in book development.

5. We call for further investigations by National Security to ascertain how samples of books submitted to NaCCA by the publishers and queried by same in September 2020, found their way in commercial quantities unto the Ghanaian book market in 2021.

6. Relevant sanctions must apply.

Very sincerely,

Kofi Asare

Executive Director

Attn: The Hon. Minister of Education

The Media