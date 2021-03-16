Technology manipulation is the cause of our educational challenges, stop blaming parents — Computer expert to GES

Listen to article

A computer expert based in the Greater Accra Region Mr Evans Kyei has said the Ghana Education Service should stop blaming parents whose children fail to get admissions into their chosen college institutions.

He is urging them to instead take a critical look into how the personnel working at their Computer department go about their duties and address the various challenges that confront them.

His comment follows the challenges parents are facing with Computer School Selection and Placement Support (CSSPS)

In a telephone interview with Modernghana News from his Accra residence over the weekend, Mr Evans Kyei Managing Director of Multimind Technologies Co Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of Akoraradioonline.com observed that since the introduction of the computerized selection in 2005, placement has been an age-old problem.

Kyei, an Indian trained computer professional and also a product of Kofi Anan Foundation at University of Legon quizzes, "since 2005 what do Ghanaians experience, isn't the same story from the Ghana Education Service, and reechoed, when shall these Computer problems would be solved at the Service's end."

Kyei outrightly linked what he termed as "open errors" to computer manipulations at the GES insisting that even in basic computer practice, the machine gives exact results based on the information and programs fed into the computer.

Kyei lamented that whilst the system wrongfully chooses schools for some candidates, others are denied admissions. Instead of finding solutions, GES considered it prudent to blame parents and students for the disgraceful errors."