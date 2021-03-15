Unity Link Foundation, Papa Jay Music Productions to sensitise Ghanaians on Covid-19 protocols, vaccine

Listen to article

Management of a Kumasi-based peace advocacy, Unity Link Foundation, a Non-governmental organization, (NGO) ha indicated it readiness to collaborate with Papa Jay Music Productions in Kumasi to kick start campaign to educate people on adherence to the protocol restrictions.

Speaking to ModernGhana News in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mr.Jackson Elvis Etuah disclosed that his outfit has slated 2nd to 30th April 2021 to start the program.

Jackson mentioned Kajetia market, Adum-Pampaso, Asafo market, Dr Mensah lorry terminal and Bantama market as target areas where the program would be carried out.

According to him the, his outfit has decided to play the role when management realized that the adherence of the safety protocols are less enforced in the city.

Jackson Elvis Etuah told the correspondent that major highlights for the program would among others, include advocacy for the adherence of Covid-19 protocols, the causes and effects of the pandemic and education on covid-19 vaccines.

Mr. Etuah hoped that the general public would take advantage to participate in their numbers, this free all- important national program to better their lives.