ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.03.2021 Social News

Unity Link Foundation, Papa Jay Music Productions to sensitise Ghanaians on Covid-19 protocols, vaccine

By King Amoah
Jackson Elvis Etuah and and Augustina Addison who will play a leading role in the program.Jackson Elvis Etuah and and Augustina Addison who will play a leading role in the program.
Listen to article

Management of a Kumasi-based peace advocacy, Unity Link Foundation, a Non-governmental organization, (NGO) ha indicated it readiness to collaborate with Papa Jay Music Productions in Kumasi to kick start campaign to educate people on adherence to the protocol restrictions.

Speaking to ModernGhana News in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mr.Jackson Elvis Etuah disclosed that his outfit has slated 2nd to 30th April 2021 to start the program.

Jackson mentioned Kajetia market, Adum-Pampaso, Asafo market, Dr Mensah lorry terminal and Bantama market as target areas where the program would be carried out.

According to him the, his outfit has decided to play the role when management realized that the adherence of the safety protocols are less enforced in the city.

Jackson Elvis Etuah told the correspondent that major highlights for the program would among others, include advocacy for the adherence of Covid-19 protocols, the causes and effects of the pandemic and education on covid-19 vaccines.

Mr. Etuah hoped that the general public would take advantage to participate in their numbers, this free all- important national program to better their lives.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Tension brews in Dixcove after chief beaten to pulp
15.03.2021 | Social News
Police foil planned burning of new 'distasteful, divisive' textbooks by Volta students
15.03.2021 | Social News
BYW shows love to street children, homeless in Accra
15.03.2021 | Social News
Ignore religious myths about covid-19 vaccine - Apostle Osafo
15.03.2021 | Social News
Apam beach disaster: Gomoa chiefs slaughter cow, sheep, fowls, others to appease gods
15.03.2021 | Social News
Badu Nkansah withdraws controversial unapproved textbook
15.03.2021 | Social News
Controversial textbooks an agenda to disparage Ewes – Dafeamekpor
15.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom workers call the bluff of management; 'we'll strike despite your threats'
15.03.2021 | Social News
Black Lives Matter vigil: State withdraw charges against Ernesto Yeboah
15.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Aboabo Youth chase 2 suspected gays
3 hours ago

Retain Isaac Agyapong as our DCE — Kwahu East residents to A...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line