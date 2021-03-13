ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2021

Accra: Police gun down suspected robber at Awudome cemetery

The Kaneshie District Police has gunned down a suspected robber at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra.

According to the police, he was shot after stabbing a passer-by and attempting to rob another.

Police in a statement noted that the suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Prior to his death, he had attacked a victim and collected a black bag with GHS250, spare parts and a phone.

They add that after the attack, they had to lay ambush for him until he came out of the cemetery in a bid to attack another person.

Meanwhile, his accomplice managed to escape.

The police disclosed this in a press statement issued today, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The statement disclosed the incident happened on Friday, March 12, 2021, around the SSNIT heading towards Obetsebi Lamptey Circle.

Recently, two robbers were also gunned down after stealing over GHS100,000 at Tema.

The two robbers trailed their victims who had gone to cash the said amount from the Tema Community One branch of the Zenith Bank.

Narrating the circumstances under which the robbery occurred, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Paul Kissi Frimpong said luck eluded the two robbers after the Police patrol team pursued them until they were killed in a fire exchange on Thursday.

“A robbery took place in Tema here. A businessman had gone to Zenith Bank to withdraw over GHS100,000. As they left the bank, these two robbers on a motorbike who chased him, immobilized his vehicle by shooting at the tyres then succeeded in taking his money away.”

“An alarm was raised and the information got to the Police. Our patrol team pursued them and eventually had the two of them killed by an exchange of fire. The money also scattered on the street. People had to scramble for the money so eventually, we had only GHS2,500 out of the 100,000 cedis,” he said.

—citinewsroom

