11.03.2021 Social News

'We need a law to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana' – Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo

Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy has called for a law to totally criminalise homosexuality in Ghana.

He said the act of homosexuality was taboo and an abomination that led to the destruction of Sodom/Gomora and that nobody should dare formalise its practice in the Ghanaian society as far as Ghana remains a Christian country.

Apostle Agbalenyo made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, during the church's yearly Passover ceremony at its premises at Otiakrom-Homedakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

He advised the youth to shun influential personalities and some of their peers who would entice them with money to gain interest in the act of homosexuality, which would eventually jeopardize their lives in future.

The Founder and Leader said he would continue to organize programmes to educate community members on the effects of homosexuality lifestyle that would lead them to eternity.

Apostle Agbalenyo urged all Ghanaians to avail themselves to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and encouraged them to continue to abide by the safety measures by wearing their facemask, washing of hands under running water, use of hand sanitizer and social distancing.

---GNA

