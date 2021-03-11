Evil doers usually lack integrity — Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah

The leader of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International in Cape Coast, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah has urged men of God to able to uphold integrity in their ministry.

He said the only way for believers to extricate themselves from the repercussions of evil doings, is to uphold integrity that will guide them.

According to him, integrity is straightforwardness, fairness, truthfulness, unadulterated, genuine and being disciplined even when someone is watching or not.

"Having the moral strength and sense of decency to resist the temptation to be corrupt," he stated.

The prophet references his comments to Galatians 6:7 which says, "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows."

He added, "If you want to maintain your integrity and take your destiny into your hands, then one thing you have to do is to add value to yourself.

"If you're able to respect yourself, the people around you would also respect you. If you want to look respectable, you have to look respectable in order for you to be respected".

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on the Central Morning Show on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021 when he spoke on 'Wrong Doing and Integrity'.

He indicated that irrespective of the position one finds himself or herself, integrity and truthfulness must lead, "Even though you're an honourable man, integrity shall be missing from your honourability. Because living in integrity is your ability to be accountable but that has become difficult for most people to practice".

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah emphasised that for one to first a place in the Lord, it demands that men of God and all those in leadership exhibit integrity.

He stressed that, "There is always a payday for every evil. One thing you need to do in order to be accountable is to value your time. Time is very important, value your time. Those who value time don't waste it, they invest in their time".