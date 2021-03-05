69 teenage pregnancies recorded in Kpone-Katamanso in 2020

Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director has disclosed that the Municipality recorded 69 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2020.

“I know last year we recorded about 69 cases of teenage pregnancies and this is alarming, even one case calls for an action,” Dr Biamah-Danquah stated at Kpone near Tema during the launch of the “Turning Point Project,” for the Adolescent Girls.

The programme, was on the theme: "Building the capacity of the Girl Child for National Development," seeks to empower girls and build their capacity.

The Health Director said the outfit would focus on the health aspect of the programme through the education of the girls on the need to stay safe and abstain from sex.

She said "adolescent health focal persons will go round the schools with our health promotion unit to advocate and sensitize the students on the need to abstain from early sex".

She stated that the Municipal Health Directorate would continue to collaborate with the Municipal Education Secretariat to hold regular programmes with the Girls' Clubs in various schools.

Dr Biamah-Danquah said, "this programme has come at the right time as they have provided funds to support the Girls' Club frequently”.

The “Turning Point Project,” for the Adolescent Girls programme was organised by the Women Media And Change, a national organisation which recognises that women's issues are multi-dimensional and are impacted upon by factors such as education, information technology, health, environment, land rights and human rights.

WOMEC is committed to promoting visibility for women and girls in the public sphere through the effective use of the media and also provides the platform for advocacy for gender balance and empowerment of women.

—GNA