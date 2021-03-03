Audit Service Board has gone rogue; dissolve immediately – Kwaku Azar to Akufo-Addo

“The Audit Service Board has gone rogue and must be dissolved immediately,” that is the contention of US-based law Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare in the impasse that has hit the Audit Service lately.

There is a chorus of condemnation against the Board for its action challenging the nationality of the embattled Auditor General who is due to resume work today.

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo resumed work today, Wednesday, March 3 following the expiration of the 167-day leave directive from the Presidency in July 2020.

But the Audit Service Board has written to President Akufo-Addo challenging the nationality of embattled Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo.

The board has also written to Mr Domelevo raising concerns over his date of birth claiming he has reached retirement age.

In a recent correspondence, the board said “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.

“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region”.

Mr Domelevo in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his hometown to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.

“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1st June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”

Commenting on the fallout from the development in a Facebook post, the US-based Law Professor said Ghanaians must come together to “reject this shameful and invidious attempt by the Board to paint the Auditor-General as a non-citizen.”

“Professor Agyeman Dua and his Board have no mandate or expertise to determine who is and who is not a citizen.

“We are killing the Constitution softly with our actions and inactions. Those charged with its enforcement must wake up.”

---kasapafm