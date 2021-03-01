Ashanti Region: ANWANYA D/A Basic School gets support from US-based Old Student

A Ghanaian philanthropist resident in the USA, Mr. Daniel Tablah (Kwame Homeda/KwameSabbath) who is also an old student of ANWANYA D/A Basic School in the Sekyere Central District of Ashanti has donated school materials to the school.

The items include school bags, mathematical sets, notebooks, pens, and pencils.

Mr. Opoku Frimpong former Assemblyman of the Adwutwum Anwanya Electoral Area presented the items on behalf of Mr Daniel Tablah to the school authorities at the school premises.

He said the gift was to fulfill the social responsibility of Mr. Daniel Tablah to help children in the area stay in school to complete their basic education.

"The welfare of children, especially those in school, is our greatest concern and we would continue to assist them to improve education in the area," he said.

He said it was, therefore, important that books, reading, and learning materials were always made available and accessible to pupils.

That, he said, would help the pupils to improve upon their performances at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He urged the teachers to motivate the pupils to make good use of the library to derive maximum benefit from the books.

One of the students who benefited from the donations expressed her appreciation to such gestures from Mr. Daniel Tablah and many others who contribute to the success of the school and pray for more of such from him and other well-wishers.

Mr. Marfo Godwin Headteacher of Anwanya D/A Basic school received the gift package and thanked Mr. Daniel Tablah and those who always contribute to the success of the school. He was praying for more support of this kind.

Mr. Marfo Godwin appealed to the community to come to the school aid to help in putting up teachers' Bungalows because accommodation is worried in the community.