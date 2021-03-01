ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Education

Ashanti Region: ANWANYA D/A Basic School gets support from US-based Old Student

Ashanti Region: ANWANYA D/A Basic School gets support from US-based Old Student
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Ghanaian philanthropist resident in the USA, Mr. Daniel Tablah (Kwame Homeda/KwameSabbath) who is also an old student of ANWANYA D/A Basic School in the Sekyere Central District of Ashanti has donated school materials to the school.

The items include school bags, mathematical sets, notebooks, pens, and pencils.

Mr. Opoku Frimpong former Assemblyman of the Adwutwum Anwanya Electoral Area presented the items on behalf of Mr Daniel Tablah to the school authorities at the school premises.

He said the gift was to fulfill the social responsibility of Mr. Daniel Tablah to help children in the area stay in school to complete their basic education.

"The welfare of children, especially those in school, is our greatest concern and we would continue to assist them to improve education in the area," he said.

He said it was, therefore, important that books, reading, and learning materials were always made available and accessible to pupils.

That, he said, would help the pupils to improve upon their performances at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He urged the teachers to motivate the pupils to make good use of the library to derive maximum benefit from the books.

One of the students who benefited from the donations expressed her appreciation to such gestures from Mr. Daniel Tablah and many others who contribute to the success of the school and pray for more of such from him and other well-wishers.

Mr. Marfo Godwin Headteacher of Anwanya D/A Basic school received the gift package and thanked Mr. Daniel Tablah and those who always contribute to the success of the school. He was praying for more support of this kind.

Mr. Marfo Godwin appealed to the community to come to the school aid to help in putting up teachers' Bungalows because accommodation is worried in the community.

31202121428-k5frj7u2h1-whatsapp-image-2021-03-01-at-12.25.43-pm-1.jpeg

31202121428-uypbsferrm-whatsapp-image-2021-03-01-at-12.25.43-pm.jpeg

31202121430-1h830n4ayu-whatsapp-image-2021-03-01-at-12.25.42-pm-1.jpeg

31202121431-l5gsj7u3i1-whatsapp-image-2021-03-01-at-12.31.28-pm.jpeg

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
CSSPS portal goes live for accessing 2020 SHS placements
01.03.2021 | Education
GES releases 2020 school placements
26.02.2021 | Education
Merrick Preparatory partners Caroline Group for children to study in Canada
26.02.2021 | Education
Enforce teaching and learning in mother languages in schools - GES told
26.02.2021 | Education
Koase R/C Primary School to receive computers from their MP
26.02.2021 | Education
Tano South Municipal Assembly presents 1,086 school desks and tables to schools
26.02.2021 | Education
Walsh University, Caroline Group sign partnership for African students to study nursing abroad with ease
25.02.2021 | Education
Akatsi South: Ghana Fire Service holds fire fighting training for students
24.02.2021 | Education
LEKMA cluster of schools shut down temporarily as police chase students who assaulted a teacher
24.02.2021 | Education
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line