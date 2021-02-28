5th GAW Literary Awards: Calls for submissions now open

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) announces the Call for Submission of qualified literary works from July 2019 to June 2021 for the 5th GAW Literary Awards to be held in November 2021 under the theme, “Honouring Literary Excellence.”

This prestigious literary award was first held in August 1987, thirty years after the founding of GAW, under the leadership of Professor Atukwei Okai.

The Awards was created to celebrate, inspire and promote Ghanaian literary talent, as GAW believes that literature plays a critical role in the development of a nation.

Since its establishment in 1987, the GAW Literary Awards has grown to become the largest literary awards in the country. This year, the awards will recognise writers in twelve categories:

Novel (Ayi Kwei Armah Prize) Short Story (Ama Ata Aidoo Prize) Poetry (Atukwei Okai Prize) Children’s Story Book (Efua Sutherland Prize) Children’s Poetry (Kwesi Brew Prize) Young Writer (not more than 25 yrs.) (Bill Okyere Marshall Prize) Creative Non-Fiction (Kofi Awoonor Prize) Drama (staged) (Efo Kodzo Mawugbe Prize) Spoken Word (video/audio) (Kofi Anyidoho Prize) Script writing (video/audio) (Kwaw Ansah Prize) Ghanaian Language Special Award (Kate Abban Prize) Science & Mathematics Textbook Writers Special Award (Jophus Anamuah-Mensah & Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey Prize)

Submissions Opening Date: Monday, March 1, 2021.

Submissions Closing Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

For the Submissions Criteria and Entry Forms, please visit www.gaw.org.gh The works must demonstrate good linguistic presentation, societal values, universal truths, the nation’s identity and cultural aesthetics. It must also contribute to social cohesion and nation-building.

The Awards will also confer a number of Achievement Awards and Distinguished Service Awards on notable literary personalities who have contributed in various ways to the development of literature and the arts in the country.

Please note that Submissions Forms and E-Books may be submitted online. Hard copy books and other works may be submitted by courier or self-delivery at the Secretariat at PAWA House, Roman Ridge, Accra.

Ms. Christina Dompreh

Administrative Assistant