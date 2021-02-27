Election Petition: Judicial Service order Media Houses to delete “vengeful, incendiary, hateful and spiteful" comments against Justice

Listen to article

The Judicial Service of Ghana through it lawyers has issued a stern warning to the Ghanaian media to desist from publishing what it determines as “hateful” and “spiteful” comment against the court.

Solicitors for the judicial service said they have been instructed to write to the media to remind them of the lack of discretion on its side.

“We have been instructed by our client to communicate to you, and we hereby do, its concern regarding the lack of discretion and responsibility on the part of some Media Houses in Ghana.

"Our client’s concern arises from the publication and/or permitting the publication of a series of incendiary, hateful and offensive statements, and speeches on their various platforms against our client’s Justices”.

The Justices lament through their lawyers that since the election petition began there have been publications insinuating that the judges are not their own men and may not deliver justice objectively.

In the light of the above concerns and many others, the Justices are demanding the media;

Pull or cause to be pulled down and cleared from your platforms, all statements and speeches which convey and/or insinuate hateful, spiteful, vengeful and incendiary communication against Justices of our client especially those hearing the election petition.

Prevent the publication of such statements and speeches on your platforms, and

Forthwith exercise the highest level of discernment, discretion and responsibility insofar as the publication of statements and speeches regarding the administration of justice are concerned.

The lawyers of the Justices warned that if the above demands fail to be complied with they would be compelled to take appropriate actions to “ensure that you do not abuse the right to free speech by deploying and/or permitting your platform to be deployed in a manner that not only threatens our constitutional order and democracy but obviously, adversely interferes with the due administration of justice and also, brings it, into disrepute. “