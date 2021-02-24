ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
24.02.2021 General News

Abu Jinapor, Peter Amewu and Asensu Okyere face vetting committee today

Parliament's Appointments Committee is continuing its hearing to consider three more of President Akufo-Addo's nominees for ministerial roles.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Mr John Peter Amewu and Mr Samuel Asensu Okyere Ministers Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Railway Development and Works and Housing respectively are expected to appear before the Committee for vetting.

The three nominees who have been re-nominated by the President Akufo-Addo were persons who held ministerial appointments in his first term in office.

The first nominee to appear before the committee would be Mr Abu Jinapor, former Deputy Chief of Staff and now Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo.

The nominee is among some of the young persons appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve in his government and re-nominated for another ministerial position.

Also, Mr John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Energy who served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo's administration was re-nominated for another ministerial portfolio but moved to the Ministry for Railway Development.

The nominee was instrumental in the President's campaign to deal with the issue of illegal miners who were destroying the country's forest, waters bodies and the environment.

Further, Mr Samuel Asensu Okyere, former Deputy Chief of Staff and now Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama is among some of the young persons appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve in his government.

The nominee who has been re-nominated for another ministerial role but moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

---GNA

