NDC TEIN UMaT condemns detention of nursing student who threatened to burn down Supreme Court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has condemned the arrest and detention of Simon Awinl Ayamga following his threat to burn down the Supreme Court.

The 33-year-old who is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUSD) was reportedly picked up by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) on February 6, 2021.

The arrest is said to have been made after Simon Awinl Ayamga threatened in a WhatsApp Group to burn down the Supreme Court if EC boss Jean Mensa is not allowed to mount the witness box to answer questions in the ongoing election petition hearing.

According to a press release from the NDC TEIN UMaT, Simon Awini Ayamga is currently held at an unknown location and denied access to his family or lawyers.

While the group says they do not condone any act of lawlessness, they insist that it is not right for him to be kept away from the outside world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We, therefore, ask for the immediate and unconditional release of Simon Awini Ayamga and request an open, prompt, independent, impartial, and effective investigation into his case,” part of the NDC TEIN UMaT press release reads.

The group adds that until Simon Awini Ayamga is released, he must be granted immediate and regular access to his family and lawyers and be provided with adequate health care and protected from torture and ill-treatment.

Below is the full press release from the group: