ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 Social News

NDC TEIN UMaT condemns detention of nursing student who threatened to burn down Supreme Court

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NDC TEIN UMaT condemns detention of nursing student who threatened to burn down Supreme Court
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has condemned the arrest and detention of Simon Awinl Ayamga following his threat to burn down the Supreme Court.

The 33-year-old who is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUSD) was reportedly picked up by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) on February 6, 2021.

The arrest is said to have been made after Simon Awinl Ayamga threatened in a WhatsApp Group to burn down the Supreme Court if EC boss Jean Mensa is not allowed to mount the witness box to answer questions in the ongoing election petition hearing.

According to a press release from the NDC TEIN UMaT, Simon Awini Ayamga is currently held at an unknown location and denied access to his family or lawyers.

While the group says they do not condone any act of lawlessness, they insist that it is not right for him to be kept away from the outside world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We, therefore, ask for the immediate and unconditional release of Simon Awini Ayamga and request an open, prompt, independent, impartial, and effective investigation into his case,” part of the NDC TEIN UMaT press release reads.

The group adds that until Simon Awini Ayamga is released, he must be granted immediate and regular access to his family and lawyers and be provided with adequate health care and protected from torture and ill-treatment.

Below is the full press release from the group:

219202111622-rvmypdb553-be18c247-9f54-4104-b82c-eaaedfa7ff08

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Appointment of new DG of WTO a plus for Africa – Antwi-Danso
19.02.2021 | Social News
615 teenage pregnancies recorded in Wenchi from Jan to Dec 2020
19.02.2021 | Social News
Appoint Kofi Dampare as Nkawkaw MCE - Group appeal to Akufo Addo
19.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Fifteen pupils/students in Tarkwa test positive
19.02.2021 | Social News
TV licence fee abandoned – Oppong Nkrumah
19.02.2021 | Social News
E/R: Notorious robbers who killed COP attack Roman Father at Asuom to Kade road
19.02.2021 | Social News
It’ll be unfair to reject Hawa Koomson – Jantuah
19.02.2021 | Social News
Val’s Day COVID-19 flouters grabbed at pubs, lovers parties
19.02.2021 | Social News
Robbers attack Roman Father, 7 others
19.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Go explain to your supporters why statistics you earlier cla...
2 hours ago

WAEC releases 2020 Nov/Dec results; withholds 401 candidates...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line