Residents unhappy over poor customer care at VRA/NEDCO amidst Covid-19

Residents of Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region are unhappy over what they describe as poor customer service by the Northern Electricity Department (NEDCO), a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

With the resurgence of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised against movements and and crowding at work environments and public palaces as part of protocols to stem the spread of dreaded virus.

But clients of the state power company have expressed disappointment with having to travel several kilometers to make complaints and other issues resolved.

According to them, they still have to visit the offices of state power company to make complaints of power related issues amidst Covid-19.

“We are compelled to do so because its either there’s no answer or the call doesn’t go through at all,” a civil servant and a resident of Changli lamented.

“Imagine I still have to go the VRA to report a cable fault in my area when I can make a call for a technical team to fix the problem,” a TV repair identified as Afa Baba said.

However, some business owners at Nyohani in Tamale South accused the Customer Service department at VRA of deliberately disconnecting the phone.

They complained of incessant power outages and low voltage in the area which affects their business.

They added several complaints to the VRA/NEDCO and MP for the area Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu fell on death ears.

“If you put a call through their [VRA] customer care lines right now and it’s either they don’t answer or it doesn’t go through at all,” Mr Mohammed, a barbering shop owner claimed.

Meanwhile, efforts to get officials of the VRA to response has been unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.