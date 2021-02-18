ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021 Social News

N/R: Six injured in Chamba rainstorm

Some of the destroyed houses in Chamba
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The Defence Minister who doubles as the MP for Bimbilla constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has revealed that six persons have been badly injured in the Tuesday, February 16, 2021, rainstorm which destroyed roofings of various schools and rendered several persons homeless at Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern region.

According to the Bimbilla MP, two of the injured persons were in critical condition and have been transferred to the Tamale Teaching hospital for treatment.

He however indicated that four of the injured persons have been treated and discharged.

The MP made this known when he visited victims of the rainstorm at Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern region.

About 548 houses including 6 schools ,health center, police station and other government facilities, were affected by the rains.

Meanwhile, Six Schools out of eight at Chamba in the Nanumba north municipality of the Northern region, have been closed down indefinitely over rainstorm which destroyed the school buildings in the area.

—Daily Guide

