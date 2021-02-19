ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 Social Media Trends

Tilapia seller advises fellow women looking for men

Tilapia seller advises fellow women looking for men
Listen to article

Speaking in an interview on BrownGH TV’s inspirational program,’ Adwuma Adwuma‘ hosted by First Lady, the woman advised fellow women to learn a ‘trade’ or job which will enable them to cater for themselves and also support their husbands or partners.

She further indicated that men dislike lazy and jobless women so the youth should look beyond the white-collar jobs and commence their own business.

The woman complained that the youths dislike unskilled jobs and see it as dirty jobs.

“The youth of today don’t like to work. Many of them see unskilled jobs especially the Tilapia business as a dirty business. Most of them come to work with us and leave after a few days afterwards because it’s not their kind of job. Beauty doesn’t take you anywhere. Men of today if you marry them and are not working they won’t love or respect you. Men like women who work to support them in the home. So if you are a woman and you are lazy and don’t like to work, you will suffer in your marriage.” The woman told First Lady of BrownGH TV.

The woman also revealed that the Tilapia business is very lucrative and she can make over GH¢1000 monthly.

Watch the video below:

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social Media Trends
Modern Ghana Links
Eugene Arhin's leaked properties cause national stir, social media buzzing
11.02.2021 | Social Media Trends
WhatsApp can now send and view users’ status, social media reacts
27.01.2021 | Social Media Trends
Nduom’s new look goes viral on social media
15.01.2021 | Social Media Trends
Upclose With ModernGhana: Meet The Youngest Assemblymember
26.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
Franklin Cudjoe Condemns TV3's 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' Latest Artwork On Akufo-Addo
20.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
How Ghanaians Mourn Rawlings On Social Media
12.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
No Dead Bodies Retrieved From Nyinahin, It's False Report – Police
16.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
Stop Giving Girls In Schools Out To Marriage -Pecman Ghana Tells Parents
10.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
NPP’s Sterling Record In Health Is Unmatched—Social Media Actors Suggest
03.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Val’s Day COVID-19 flouters grabbed at pubs, lovers parties
11 minutes ago

E/R: Notorious robbers who killed COP attack Roman Father at...
32 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line