I don’t know of any devil called “protocol” in public sector recruitment – Baffour-Awuah

Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah has said he is unaware of the phenomenon “protocol” in the public sector recruitment.

This was in response to the Bawku Central MP, Mr Mahama Ayariga’s question posed during the nominee’s vetting on Wednesday seeking to know the meaning of protocol involved in recruitment into public agencies.

Mr Baffour said he knows no devil called protocol but however indicated that issues of favour in the system has been brought to his attention.

“Hon. Chair to confess, I don’t know of any devil called protocol. Devil call protocol? I do not know anything about that, but if you are referring to favours, that people seek because of perhaps their knowledge with whoever is in charge, I must say that that creates an uneven platform for all persons to compete when there is an offer. And sometimes we limit this to political appointees and all that but I must say that it’s even broader that…”

Meanwhile. he adds that the use of digital space is eroding this phenomenon and called for investment in ICT to discourage the trend.

---kasapafm