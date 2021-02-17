ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.02.2021 Health

Vaccine deployment plan kicks off in March with health workers, others

Vaccine deployment plan kicks off in March with health workers, others
Listen to article

Ghana’s vaccine deployment plan is expected to kick off in mid-March, two weeks earlier than initially planned.

According to the Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, with the availability of vaccine candidates globally, Ghana has drafted its national vaccine deployment plan to aid roll out as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

“The plan is a product of several engagements, commitments, meetings and review of available documents with several development partners” he said.

Dr. Amponsah-Achiano was speaking at a webinar organized by the Centre for Social Justice on Thursday under the topic, COVID-19 Vaccines in Ghana, Availability, the Science and the Myths.

Vaccine deployment would be based on segmentation of the population, with the eventual vaccination of the entire target population of twenty million.

The vaccination will be staggered in three phases between March and August 2021. Phase 1 is expected to cater for health care workers, security personnel and persons with known underlying medical conditions.

About 1,555,475 people are expected to be vaccinated during this phase. Phase 2 will include adults above 60 years, secondary and tertiary students, teachers, essential service providers, specialized groups on national assignment, the executive, legislature, judiciary, ministries, civil service and media personnel, covering approximately 6,380,620 people. Phase 3 will cover other members of the population excluding children under 16 years and pregnant women. About 9,523,313 persons will be vaccinated.

It is expected that the deployment will pose huge cold chain logistical challenges, with 15 districts and 7 regional health directorates needing new facilities including walk-in cold rooms.

Training of personnel for the vaccine deployment is set to begin and are designed to mix the virtual and in-person practical approach to ensure adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the Centre for Social Justice Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey said that the webinar was organized by the centre to satisfy the need for credible information on Ghana’s strategy towards managing the pandemic.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
GHS issues alert as Guinea confirms seven Ebola cases
17.02.2021 | Health
Noguchi Virology lab COVID-19 testing capacity expanded
17.02.2021 | Health
Over 40-year-old uncompleted KATH maternity block to be demolished for redevelopment
16.02.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 33 in critical condition
16.02.2021 | Health
Central Region to get another COVID-19 testing centre
16.02.2021 | Health
Kwame Walker cautions government against COVID-19 Vaccine
15.02.2021 | Health
9 more die, Covid-19 active cases hit 7,850
15.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Sefwi Wiawso College of Education records 8 positive cases
15.02.2021 | Health
We’ll consider making COVID-19 tracker app mandatory – Ursula
15.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama files application for review of ruling on Jean Mensa’...
3 hours ago

Local road contractors blast Amoako-Attah over lack of capac...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line