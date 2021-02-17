Agona SDA College of Education advancing its ICT and online learning mode

The Seventh Day Adventist College of Education located at Agona, the district capital of Sekyere South in the Ashanti Region has taken steps to advance its online learning mode and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Dr. Peter Ofori Atakorah, Principal of the School speaking to the media on its campus at Agona said the essence of the initiative which was necessitated by the educational challenges confronted by the covid-19 pandemic, was to ensure uninterrupted access to academic programmes as well as educational resources and researching.

He said the final year students who were currently benefiting from the initiative and did not have access to smartphones had received Huawei Smart Phones at affordable prices through the Master Card Foundation in order to facilitate their access to the online teaching and learning mode.

“The Master Card Foundation and the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-Tel), as well as the National Council for Tertiary Education for Tertiary Education (NCTE), has facilitated the establishment of Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) on the entire campus to support its agenda and focus of the online and virtual learning mode”, the Principal noted.

Dr. Atakorah said as part of the institution’s focus of elevating its Bachelor of Education programmes in the various subjects offered for the Basic School level, his outfit has strategized in installing the necessary personal computers and gadgets at its ICT lab that would extend the convenience of students and tutors in its mode of education.

He reiterated that though the covid-19 Pandemic had posed a lot of threats and challenges to the global educational systems, it was however necessary to recognize the opportunities of advancing online educational learning and teaching which was much convenient.