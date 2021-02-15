ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
15.02.2021

Ablekuma Central MP dashes first salary of Ghc15,000 to constituency

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan has donated an amount of fifteen thousand Ghana Cedis (15,000) to the Constituency.

The donation was in line with a promise he made to the ward executives during a meeting he had with them on January 24, 2021.

The Ward executives have over the years complained about lack of furniture for members to sit on during meetings. The amount according to the executives will help procure furniture for the wards.

There are 10 wards within the Ablekuma Central NDC. They are Sukura, Mambrouk, Laterbiokoshie, Mnemneete, Abossey Okai North and South, Gbotsui, Mataheko, Adwenbu and Town Council Line.

Each ward received a thousand Ghana Cedis whilst the constituency party security had 3,000 Ghana Cedis the with the Election Directorate receiving 2,000 Ghana Cedis.

The leadership of the various wards expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture and pledged to continue to offer their support to make him succeed and work in the interest of the constituency.

On his part, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan stated that the donation was to show appreciation to the various wards for the excellent work and support they gave him before during and after the 2020 election.

He assures the constituents of good leadership adding that he is in as the MP to serve the people and not the people serving him.

He said there are many initiatives in the pipeline which will bring massive development, provide skill training for interested youth and reduction in the number of unemployed youth in the constituency.

body-container-line