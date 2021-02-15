Western North Police facilities benefit from 2nd disinfection

Forty-eight police facilities in the Western North Region have undergone disinfection. The exercise, which was carried out by Zoomlion on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, formed part of measures by the police to protect personnel and inmates from the coronavirus.

Speaking to the media, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Christopher Darkey, appealed to Zoomlion to consider disinfecting their facilities on monthly basis.

Such a move, he stressed, will help safeguard the service and its environment for use by staff members and the general public against the COVID-19.

The police stations that were disinfected included the Regional, District, and Divisional Police Stations. Others were Boako, Asafo, and Asawinso Police Stations in the Sefwi-Wiawso District as well as Sefwi-Boinzain and Juaboso District Police Stations.

“We are all aware that police stations are mostly accessed by the general public. Therefore, this exercise will go a long way to halt the spread of COVID-19 in all the police stations in the region", he said.

...All police regional, divisional, district and unit commanders are in readiness to cooperate and support Zoomlion to ensure a successful exercise," he said.

The Zonal Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Western North Region, Isaac Bamfo, mentioned that offices, workshops, cells, barracks, and other facilities of the police in the region will all be disinfected.

“For this particular exercise, we are disinfecting their offices, the barracks, the police cells, the MTTD facilities, and any other facility that is being used by the Ghana Police Service that we suspect on day to day basis people will have some activities or interactions there," he further said.

At Juaboso District Police Headquarters, Superintendent Samuel Ntosoh commended Zoomlion for collaborating with the police to carry out the nationwide exercise.