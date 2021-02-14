Gender Ministry Bids Farewell To ECOWAS Volunteers

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Monday, February 8, 2021 honored and bid farewell to two volunteers assigned at the Ministry by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Routinely, ECOWAS sends skilled volunteers to its member countries to help harness on going progress.

The volunteers Madam Bowmanere Monique Elaebi and Mr. Biyama Naphtali Yerima both from Nigeria ended their three (3) years service to Liberia and left behind indelible achievements. According to the Ministry, the volunteers among other things: Championed the first and second draft of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) national reports;

Facilitated in the development of the Liberia 2nd National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security – 1325, particularly in proposing the implementation structure;

Facilitated in the CEDAW Report capacity building workshop to train Gender Coordinators, Gender Focal persons and other key stakeholders;

Contributed to design of annual work plan for the department for research, statistics Policy and Planning;

Worked with the technical team of the social development sector to design the Liberian five-year plan;

Provided technical support in the process of the review and adoption of National Gender Policy and Strategic Result Framework for the implementation of NGP;

Developed Gender responsive planning and budgeting termes of reference for internal consultant;

Served as committee member and contributed on drafting the TOR for collection of department, division in the Ministry of Gender and contributed in reviewing concepts notes on aligning strategic plan with Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

In special remarks, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Madam Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr thanked the volunteers for their indelible services to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Liberia at large.

"I have sat over the past three years and watched you - and know that you all brought added values to the work of the Ministry, and today - you are leaving behind documentations that are cleared and concised - documents that will go beyond our administration and your names will be on them. Therefore, you are leaving a piece of you behind", Minister Saydee-Tarr expressed.

"I am happy that you are joining your family back home but I'm sad that you are leaving because, what you brought to the table will definitely be missed", the grateful Gender Minister opined.

In separate remarks, three Deputy Ministers: Alice Johnson Howard, Parleh D. Harris and Hassan Karneh - Gender, Administration, and Research, Policy & Planning respectively lauded the volunteers for their invaluable contributions to the Ministry and wished them well as they depart Liberia.

The Ministry certificated the volunteers for their tireless services to the Ministry and in particular the Departments of Gender and Research, Policy & Planning.

Madam Bowmanere Monique Elaebi and Mr. Biyama Naphtali Yerima extolled the Ministry of Gender for the support given them as well as the conducive environment that made their work easier.

"It's hard to say goodbye when you have spent three years with people and got to know them - it's really hard to say goodbye - but I want to appreciate everyone for their time and may God bless all of you", Bowmanere Monique Elaebi expressed.