959 remains the only legitimate Digital Platform for NLA 5/90 Games

Listen to article

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to caution the general public, players of NLA Products/Services, and the media that, the ONLY operational and functional official shortcode of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) is *959#.

Any other platform operating digital lottery shortcode is FRAUD and illegal.

A lot of investment has gone into the development and running of the official shortcode of NLA, *959#.

Again, the ONLY licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of NLA is KGL Technology Limited.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Live Draw on GTV and shortcode operated by Alpha Lotto Limited are ILLEGAL and in total breach of the Laws governing the lottery industry. The Authority shall take steps to address the illegal shortcode and Live Draw by Alpha Lotto Limited.

We would like to use this opportunity to caution and instruct Alpha Lotto Limited and GTV to STOP the LIVE DRAW with immediate effect.

Again, we would like to use this opportunity to direct Alpha Lotto Limited to STOP the operations of its illegal shortcode for 5/90 with immediate effect.

We are respectfully urging the general public, players, and stakeholders of the lottery industry to play NLA 5/90 through the Authority's Point of Sale Terminals across the country, and through the ONLY Digital lottery platform of NLA *959#.

Issued by:

Public Relations Unit of NLA