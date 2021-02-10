ModernGhanalogo

10.02.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo appoints Apostle Onyinah as Chairman of National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Akufo-Addo appoints Apostle Onyinah as Chairman of National Cathedral Board of Trustees
President Akufo-Addo has appointed the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.

Mr Akufo-Addo announced the appointment of Apostle Onyinah on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Jubilee House in Accra where he hosted the Board of Trustees.

He clearly indicated that he was happy to have Apostle Opoku Onyinah onboard the project.

According to Mr Akufo-Addo, Apostle Onyinah was a worthy replacement for founding chairman of the Trustee, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi.

Rev. Asante Antwi died on September 13, 2020, leaving vacancy for the chairmanship position.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah in his brief acceptance speech, thanked Mr Akufo-Addo on behalf of Trustees for the privilege to serve.

He expressed his personal gratitude to the President for the opportunity given him to serve the nation, observing that the team will work to ensure the completion of the project.

The National Cathedral is an interdenominational Christian cathedral which when completed, will have a 5,000 seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum, among others.

---DGN online

body-container-line