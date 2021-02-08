Traditional Caterers assure GTA of total adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

The National President of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association (GTCA), Francis Nana Kwasi Owusu Edusei who was on a three-day familiarization tour in the Greater Accra Region has paid a courtesy call on the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman and the President of Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), Madam Bella Ahu.

Addressing the National Executives of GTCA on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of GTA assured the Traditional Caterers of his agency and the Minister of Tourism designate’s support for the association.

He also appealed to the Association to at all times observe the COVID-19 health protocols and make sure their customers do same.

Mrs. Bella Ahu, the President of GHATOF on her part, admonished the Traditional Caterers to find innovative ways of reaching out to their customers in these challenging times.

In response, Francis Nana Kwasi Owusu Edusei, the National President of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association (GTCA), assured the CEO of GTA that the Association with the support of GTA and their mother body; GHATOF will soon embark on a Regional Sensitization and Educational Tour to educate members on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols.

The National President, together with some National Executives of the GTCA, confirmed that as an Association whose business is to cook for the public, they have a responsibility to make sure they are safe and their customers are safe too.

The Ghana Traditional Caterers Association (GTCA) is one of the trade association members of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) with over Twenty Thousand (20,000) membership across the Sixteen (16) regions of Ghana preparing different Ghanaian traditional foods to sell to organisations and the general public.

Present at the meeting were; Mr. Ekow Sampson, GTA Ag. Deputy CEO (Operations), Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, GHATOF Executive Secretary, Nana Amoah Ansong, National PRO, Victor Osei Owusu, General Secretary and Nana Asare Bediako (National Treasurer).