Mfantseman MCE reacts to his alleged threat of disciplinary action against a teacher at Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School

Following yesterday's publication where it was alleged that, MCE of Mfantseman Municipality, K. K. Essuman is alleged to have a disciplinary action against a teacher at Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School for granting an interview to GBC Radio Central.

He has denied causing disciplinary action against the teacher.

"I've not asked anyone to take any disciplinary action against any teacher at Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School. You can go for my voice from Kastle FM and listen and if I said so, then we can talk about it," he stated.

In a telephone interview with D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central Saturday 6th February, 2021 on 'Wɔnfrɛ Yie' programme, the MCE for Mfantseman said, he was called last week to speak to issues concerning the Kobina Ansah MA Basic School.

He added that in the interview, the voice of the teacher who had complained about the deplorable status of the school was played for him to listen but couldn't hear it well.

But, he continued, he only said if a teacher complained about the situation of the school, "There are reporting lines in Ghana Education Service (GES) and that teacher ought to have gone through those processes so his attention could have be drawn to it officially".

Mr. Essuman disclosedthat, after the interview with Kastle FM, he called his Municipal Education Director to inform him about the issue. "So that the GES Director (Mr. Daniel Cobbold) would go and apprise himself with the current situation at Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School and give me feedback".

The Honourable MCE added that the late former MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford had led them to secure Free Senior School status for the only Senior High School in that community even though it was private.

In addition, he said the assembly had done some developmental projects including a community centre and ought to have been informed about the matter.

On the same 'Wɔnfrɛ' show, William George Mantey, a teacher at Wesley Girls High School contributing to the discussion, said GES has a code of conduct that bars employees of the service including teachers from speaking directly to the media (radio stations) regarding issues of a school. "That is against their rules and any teacher who goes contrary shall have a problem with the employer".

George added that it is very possible the MCE never authorised the Mfantseman Municipal Director of Education to take any action against the said teacher but once the matter had come up, then the GES disciplinary action would be set in motion.

The MCE thanked GBC Radio Central for giving him the opportunity to clarify the issues concerning the Kobina Ansah MA Basic School.