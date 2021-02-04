Sunyani Technical University steps up measures to prevent Covid-19

Listen to article

PRESS RELEASE

SUNYANI TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY ESCALATES MEASURES TO PREVENT (COVID-19)

Sunyani Technical University has intensified measures to protect students and staff following His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 23rd Covid-19 Update on Sunday, 31st January, 2021.

Following the President’s televised national address, the Management at its regular meeting on Monday, 1st February, 2021 has directed all Faculty Members to employ combined face-to-face and Virtual Learning tools to minimize human contacts as much as possible. Large classes should be broken into groups/sessions where face-to-face is required.

A special notice to the members of the entire University Community, signed by the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Akama Obour said the University shall be operating a shift system for Administrative and Library staff with immediate effect.

The statement further bans all Social gatherings and Sporting activities, except Religious activities under very strict Covid-19 and safety Protocols, closely scrutinized and monitored by the University Chaplain and Covid-19 Taskforce.

The communique further reminded students and staff to strictly abide by the University’s policy of mandatory wearing of face masks at all times on campus. The University’s Covid-19 Taskforce and Security Section have been have directed to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the Covid-19 Protocols.

Dickson Kyere-Duah

Public Relations Officer