Gomoa DCEs inspect progress on Ankamu-Dawurampong- Afransi road project

District Chief Executives (DCEs) for Gomoa West and Central District have jointly inspected work done on the ongoing construction of the Ankamu-Dawurampong-Afransi stretch of road network that links the two Districts Assemblies.

The over 27-kilometre road has been in a deplorable state for decades creating inconvenience to commuters in the vicinity.

Governments upon Government have failed to put it into proper shape to boost economic activities of the people who are mostly farmers.

Described as 'Gomoa Highways' the deplorable nature of the road has affected economic growth and development within the two Districts.

The DCEs were happy over the progress of work done so far by Top International, a Chinese Company executing the project.

According to the DCEs, the project was awarded to the Company in 2018 to construct the road and apply bitumen surface to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

Later in an interview, the Gomoa West Constituency Communication Officer of the NPP, Mr. Isaac Mensah popularly known as 'Blankson' debunked rumours going round that the newly elected NDC Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Mr. Richard Gyan Mensah was the one who award the contract for construction of the road network.

He wonders how a Month old MP could lobby for such a major project while in opposition.

" It is never true, it was through the efforts of Hon. Alexander Kojo Kom Abban, former MP for Gomoa West and NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah who worked around the clock for this project.

We won't entertain propaganda anymore. This project started in 2018, where were the so-called MP to claim glory?"

Mr. Isaac Mensah disclosed that a sizeable number of the youth have been employed by the Company to be self-sufficient.

In another development, the Chief of Gomoa Nkran in the Gomoa West District, Nana Ayibaw Mbir appealed to drivers plying the road to reduce over-speeding saying they create air pollution thus causing environmental hazard to the residents in the various communities.

He called on the contractor to expedite action for early completion of the project.