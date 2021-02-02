ModernGhanalogo

02.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

16-year-old boy stabbed to death by his best friend

Kojo Appiah, a-16 year-old boy has been allegedly stabbed to death by his best friend Nyamekye Beckham, 19.

The tragic incident occurred on 1st February 2021 after a brawl ensued between the two at Abuakwa-Sepaaase in the Atwima Nwabiagye Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to an eyewitness, Nana Ampratum who spoke on Silver Fm station, the teenagers were friends but had a little misunderstanding on the night of February 1, this year after Bechem claimed Kojo borrowed his jeans trouser but refused to pay back.

“ Nyamekye Bechem was unhappy about the reasons given to him by Kojo Appiah and furiously stabbed him to death.

Meanwhile, Nyamekye Bechem has been arrested by the police for further interrogations concerning the murder of his friend whilst the dead body have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.”

---DGN online

