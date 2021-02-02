Stephen Atubiga denies calling for Ken Agyapong's arrest over Rawlings' death

A member of the communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga has denied reports that he called for the arrest of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Reports carried by some blogs few days ago have it that Stephen Atubiga, a one time failed presidential aspirant called for Hon. Agyapong's head after the death of late former President Jerry John Rawlings over an audio in which the Assin Central lawmaker was head saying J.J Rawlings will suffer before he dies.

However, these reports were not taken lightly by Atubiga who descended on the publishers of the reports, describing the reports as "foolish and stupid."

According to him, he granted no interviews to such credibility lacking blogs and that the reports being carried by them should be treated with disdain.

"My attention has been drawn to fake news from a fake news portal going round that alleges that I have called for the arrest of Hon. Kennedy over the death of JJ. I have the highest respect for Hon. Kennedy as a very good friend and a brother.

"I don't know such news outlet. I have never heard of them, I have never granted any interview with them, or any media house about Hon. Kennedy to the extent of those stupid, foolish, slandering statement of allegations to Hon Kennedy," he wrote on his Facebook wall.

He continued that; "I hope the police, national security, and BNI would help in grabbing these lunatics in our country. Such wicked allegations should be disregard."

