Damongo: Basic School Teacher donates school uniforms to pupils

A teacher at the Almara E/A Basic School based in Damongo in the Savannah Region has made a personal donation of school uniforms to some 11 brilliant but needy students of the school that he teaches in the Damongo municipality.

The teacher, Mr. Yussif Jalilu John is a businessman and also the executive director for Hope 4 The Hopeless Foundation, non profit making organization based in Damongo that is into changing the lives of the needy especially in the Savannah Region.

Mr Jalil in an exclusive interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM said he feels very sad as a teacher seeing some of his pupils drop out of school as a result of lack of school uniforms.

He added that no child should be left home or feel inferior in the presence of their colleagues because of school uniforms and therefore sees it as a great honour to come to the aid of the students who he describes as needy but brilliant and are the future leaders of the Damongo Municipality.

He said his outfit started donating to students not today but admitted that this is the highest number of pupils he has helped so far and promised to increase the number of school uniforms in the coming years.

The Coordinator of basic schools in the Damongo Municipality, Mr Pat Anthony who represented the municipal director of education praised the teacher for the good work done and urged him to do more since many of the school dropouts in the area is as a result of poverty.

He also urged the parents of the pupils who were invited to witness the short ceremony to make sure the take proper care of the uniforms and also continue to pray for the teacher since he is of the believe that Mr Jalil will one day pay the fees of the children.

The Circuit Supervisor for Damongo South, Alhaji Adam Yussif under whose jurisdiction the school falls also in a speech said the Ghana Education Service in the Municipality is very happy with what Mr Jalil has done.

He said it is very welcoming that as a young teacher the gentleman has been able to come out of this initiative which the municipal director is very happy of.

Alhaji Yussif also appealed to the parents to of the beneficiary students to make sure the students takes care of the uniforms and also appealed to Mr Jalil to do more since many of the students are from very deprived homes.

Zion Abdul-Rauf