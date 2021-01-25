Ghana to contribute $50 million to ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Fund

Listen to article

The President of Ghana and Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that Ghana will be contributing $50 million to the ECOWAS Fund.

The President made this known at the opening of the 58th virtual ordinary session of ECOWAS Heads of States.

Out of the $50 million earmarked for the fund from Ghana, “$10 million is destined for the fund and 40 million for the domestic empowerment of our border security against potential terrorist incursions,” Akufo Addo explained.

Reminding member states of the need for them to contribute their quota to the $1 billion ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Fund, he noted that the money will help ECOWAS remain independent in the fight against terrorism.

“I thank all member states that are making significant efforts to support our initiatives in this regard, especially those that have begun to pay their financial contribution to the $1 billion ECOWAS Regional Security Fund created in support of the 2020-2024 Anti-Terrorism Action Plan.

“Raising this money has to be a high priority for us because it enables us to act independently in this crisis," he emphasised.