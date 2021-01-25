ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.01.2021 General News

Ghana to contribute $50 million to ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Fund

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Ghana to contribute $50 million to ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Fund
Listen to article

The President of Ghana and Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that Ghana will be contributing $50 million to the ECOWAS Fund.

The President made this known at the opening of the 58th virtual ordinary session of ECOWAS Heads of States.

Out of the $50 million earmarked for the fund from Ghana, “$10 million is destined for the fund and 40 million for the domestic empowerment of our border security against potential terrorist incursions,” Akufo Addo explained.

Reminding member states of the need for them to contribute their quota to the $1 billion ECOWAS Counter-Terrorism Fund, he noted that the money will help ECOWAS remain independent in the fight against terrorism.

“I thank all member states that are making significant efforts to support our initiatives in this regard, especially those that have begun to pay their financial contribution to the $1 billion ECOWAS Regional Security Fund created in support of the 2020-2024 Anti-Terrorism Action Plan.

“Raising this money has to be a high priority for us because it enables us to act independently in this crisis," he emphasised.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Nine African nations, Iran to lose UN voting rights over unpaid dues
25.01.2021 | General News
Private schools to meet parents for PPE as they wait on gov't
25.01.2021 | General News
Cheetah FC President donates to Kofi Kinaata
22.01.2021 | General News
Downsize ministers to 40; scrap Information Ministry, Sanitation Ministry, others — Prof Gyampo
22.01.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo must be swift in reshuffling ministers – Prof. Gyampo
22.01.2021 | General News
Otiko Djaba donates 59 wheelchairs to PWDs as she marks her 59th birthday
22.01.2021 | General News
Awal Mohammed to head Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry
22.01.2021 | General News
PIAC elects Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong as new Chairman
21.01.2021 | General News
NUGS backs motion for free tertiary education for 2021 academic year
21.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Forgive Jerry Rawlings' excesses – Palmer-Buckle
23 minutes ago

Nine African nations, Iran to lose UN voting rights over unp...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line