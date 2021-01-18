ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.01.2021 Social News

Collins Dauda’s Nananom FM station robbed

Collins Dauda’s Nananom FM station robbed
Listen to article

Nananom, a local radio station that belongs to Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has allegedly been robbed by unknown persons.

According to an eyewitness, thieves broke into the building, made away with some assets, however leaving behind the generator, chairs, console, and the transmitter.

Speaking to the media, general manager, Eric Boateng said the incident happened at 4:00 am over the weekend and he has since reported the robbery incident to the police station.

The Nananom radio station was shut down by the government for allegedly breaching license regulations.

Mr. Dauda also informed the media that his outfit had settled all fees it was required to pay so the shutdown came as a surprise.

---Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings fostered Ghana-Cuba relations – ESBECAN
18.01.2021 | Social News
What happened to the COVID-19 tracker app? – Dumelo quizzes
18.01.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Ashesi University Staff, GIS teacher reported dead
18.01.2021 | Social News
Give us concrete commitment before we end our strike – KNUST TEWU to gov't
18.01.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo should investigate allegations leveled against me — Akatsi South MCE
18.01.2021 | Social News
Late National Security Coordinator was an exceptional gentleman
18.01.2021 | Social News
Sam George kicks against reopening of basic schools amidst increasing COVID-19 cases
18.01.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South GNAT laments lack of PPE on first day of school reopening
18.01.2021 | Social News
W/R: Taskforce confiscate galamsey excavators
18.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo appoints UG pollster as Director of Research at t...
4 hours ago

Muntaka has defamed all Supreme Court judges with bribery cl...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line