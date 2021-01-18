Arrest persons complicit in Ahmed Suale’s murder – GJA to police

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on security officials in the country to investigate the killing of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.

The journalist was killed by unknown assailants on January 16, 2019.

Speaking at a lecture in honour of the late Suale, President of the GJA, Affail Monney emphasized the need for the Police Service to ensure that persons complicit in his killing are brought to justice.

“The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction.”

“We, therefore, ask the authorities to act with speed to purge the country’s image inflicted by the unprecedented savagery of Suale’s death. The GJA urges other communities to take a hard look and put a hard stop to the insidious threats and number of attacks on journalists.”

Ahmed Suale was an investigator with Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI before he was slain in Madina two years ago in what some believe was linked to the release of the controversial 'Number12' investigation on football corruption.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that Ahmed Suale was shot by two gunmen on a motorbike.

Subsequently, the police CID stated that 14 people including Anas Aremeyaw Anass, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, were questioned in connection with the killing.

No one has been prosecuted yet.

Two years after the incident occurred, Ahmed Suale’s family has accused the Police Service of abandoning his murder.

---Citinewsroom