Ga Mantse fetes children at Kinka Blonya

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has organised the annual children’s party dubbed “Kinka Blonya”, at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse Stool House, Abola-Accra.

Interspersed with an atmosphere of glee and wee-feeling, the children in Ga-Mashie enjoyed the celebration where they irresistibly danced to rhythmic tunes, amidst food and drinks to their satisfaction.

The 2021 Kinka Blonya ushered the children into a bright new year as the Elders prayed for successful years and merry among them for a formidable Ga state.

The festive occasion was a platform where the children mingled together as a symbol of unity amongst them and that was to ensure a harmonious cooperation in the Ga state.

There were fascinating scenarios at the party that amused the children to feel like they were in paradise, and some of these scenarios include bouncy castles, art works (face painting and others), among other entertaining items.

Stationeries were distributed to all the children who trooped into the party and were given educational materials including notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers among others.

These items were given to the children in order to rekindle their love for education since coronavirus, a deadly pandemic, placed a toll on the basic education system in Ghana.

In an interview with Nii Amui Degraft Quaye, the Principal Elder of the Ga-Paramount Stool explained the genesis of “Kinka Blonya”, as it was incepted by King Tackie Tawiah I, as an instruction from the gods to hold the party occasionally.

According to him “This was purposely to bring every Ga child close to the stool, in order to know their roots as indigenes of Ga and also help them understand there is a prestigious stool for the Paramount King of the Ga land”.

This was to imbibe in them good and sound doctrines to enable them to be decorous and responsible citizens in the society, he reiterated.

Touching on issues of teenage pregnancies, he advised parents to be circumspect in the upbringing of their children, especially on their female children, in order to help curb teenage pregnancies in the community.

Adding that, repercussions of teenage pregnancy does not only affect the girl child, but also places a toll on her education and future aspirations.

He admonished the girl child to be firm enough to surmount every hurdle that may come on their way, adding that they must endeavour to prioritise education as their most important need for survival, and a key to their success.

He wished Ghanaians good luck in all their endeavours and a peaceful year and prayed for God’s blessings over the country.